Temporary road closures for filming in downtown Atlanta

The city of Atlanta has announced a temporary road closure and sidewalk closure in the downtown area for filming, according to a press release.
The intersection of Cone Street NW and Carnegie Way NW and parts of adjacent streets will closed Sept. 1 and 2.
All northbound lanes of Cone Street NW between Williams Street NW and Carnegie Way NW will be closed.
The east sidewalk of Cone Street NW from Williams Street NW to Carnegie Way NW will also be closed.
Access to commercial and residential drives will be maintained at all times.
To detour northbound on Cone Street NW and eastbound on Williams Street NW, turn right/continue on Williams Street SW; turn left onto Fairlie Street NW; turn left onto Carnegie Way NW.
The film industry in Georgia created $9.5 billion in revenue last year. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down most production in mid spring. Although many smaller projects are picking up, state officials as well as entertainment industry analysts fear the state will see a mere fraction of that financial impact in 2020.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, they say it’s making restarting production more difficult.