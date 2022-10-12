ajc logo
Taste of Atlanta’s ‘Grand Tasting’ is Oct. 20

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
28 minutes ago

“Grand Tasting” is scheduled at 6 p.m. for VIP and 7 p.m. for general admission on Oct. 20 at Epicurean Hotel Atlanta, 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta by Taste of Atlanta.

Celebrating 21 years, this rain-or-shine event is open to ages 21 and older with valid ID.

Taste unlimited bites from Atlanta restaurants, sample unlimited drinks, meet chefs and listen to entertainment throughout the event.

Costs are $172.74 for VIP tickets, including valet parking, and $115.66 for general admission, not including parking.

No refunds and no exchanges will be available.

Tickets: freshtix.com/events/grand-tasting-2022

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
