Survey input requested by Atlanta Regional Commission

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
22 minutes ago
An online survey about the Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) is being offered by officials with the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC).

“While the primary focus of the MTP is transportation, the overarching goal of the plan is to envision the future. This includes important related areas such as housing, technology and the environment that are key to understanding and planning for a vibrant metropolitan area,” according to an ARC statement.

“This planning effort comes at a time of significant change and uncertainty in our region,” added the ARC statement, noting electric vehicles, battery technology, “connected” corridors, e-bikes, artificial intelligence, climate change, remote work schedules and equity.

By 2050, the 20-county Atlanta region will add about 1.8 million people, according to ARC’s draft population forecast.

The update will program about $173 billion in federal, state and local transportation funding through 2050.

Every project that intends to use federal transportation dollars must be part of the MTP, according to an ARC statement.

Find information about the survey at tinyurl.com/26a3t7ub.

