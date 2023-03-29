Suicide prevention fundraiser is April 16

“Party for Prevention” is scheduled by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention 2-5 p.m. April 16 at Monday Night Brewing - Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta.
All of the money raised at this annual spring event supports AFSP Georgia’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.
Individual pricing is $35, including live music, appetizers, a silent auction and a drawing.
Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide.
Anyone in crisis is welcome to call 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
Find out more details at supporting.afsp.org, facebook.com/afspGeorgia or afsp.org/Georgia or by emailing Georgia@afsp.org.
About the Author