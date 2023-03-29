BreakingNews
The Jolt: Last minute moves set up tense final legislative day
Suicide prevention fundraiser is April 16

Credit: Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

“Party for Prevention” is scheduled by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention 2-5 p.m. April 16 at Monday Night Brewing - Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta.

All of the money raised at this annual spring event supports AFSP Georgia’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Individual pricing is $35, including live music, appetizers, a silent auction and a drawing.

Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide.

Anyone in crisis is welcome to call 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Find out more details at supporting.afsp.org, facebook.com/afspGeorgia or afsp.org/Georgia or by emailing Georgia@afsp.org.

Credit: Ariel Hart

Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
