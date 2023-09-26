Splish Splash Doggie Bash is Oct. 7-9 at the Piedmont Park Aquatic Center, Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

Sessions of 75 minutes will be allowed as four on Oct. 7, four on Oct. 8 and three on Oct. 9.

Proceeds from this annual event will support Piedmont Park Conservancy, including the park’s two off-leash dog parks at instagram.com/p/CjoFdI-gOPp.

No refunds will be provided for this rain-or-shine event.

Also, no children younger than 12 will be allowed.

People will not be allowed to swim - only registered dogs.

Buy tickets for $45 per dog online or at the aquatic center.

The online link for tickets and the 25-point list of event rules is tinyurl.com/bdf2pujx.