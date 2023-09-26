BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Morehouse College

Splish Splash Doggie Bash is Oct. 7-9

Credit: Piedmont Park Conservancy

Credit: Piedmont Park Conservancy

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Splish Splash Doggie Bash is Oct. 7-9 at the Piedmont Park Aquatic Center, Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

Sessions of 75 minutes will be allowed as four on Oct. 7, four on Oct. 8 and three on Oct. 9.

Proceeds from this annual event will support Piedmont Park Conservancy, including the park’s two off-leash dog parks at instagram.com/p/CjoFdI-gOPp.

No refunds will be provided for this rain-or-shine event.

Also, no children younger than 12 will be allowed.

People will not be allowed to swim - only registered dogs.

Buy tickets for $45 per dog online or at the aquatic center.

The online link for tickets and the 25-point list of event rules is tinyurl.com/bdf2pujx.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Morehouse College20m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA prosecuting Trump, Young Thug says her family has been threatened
1h ago

Credit: AP

What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens defends handling of training center referendum in letter to Warnock
5h ago

Credit: AP

‘A true blessing’: Venezuelan migrants in Georgia cheer about new status
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission

Survey input requested by Atlanta Regional Commission
Second Helpings Atlanta’s Feed Atlanta is Sept. 21
MARTA CEO gets $25,000 raise
Featured

Credit: AP

What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
1h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
23h ago
VIDEO
End of writers strike offers good news for Georgia
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top