South Fork Conservancy’s Confluence Bridge gets giant lift In place

This state-of-the-art, $2.5 million landmark bridge is being constructed by South Fork Conservancy northwest of I-85 between Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. In addition to connecting nearby neighborhoods to trails and parkland, it will also provide linkages to three regional trails -- PATH400 and eventually, the Atlanta BeltLine and Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The 65,500-pound pedestrian bridge, with an equally long ADA accessible ramp, will make the total structure nearly as long as a football field. Its highest point will be just short of 12 feet tall. Constructed out of Corten steel and concrete decking, it will require one of the largest cranes in North America to lift it into place. Most importantly, the bridge is designed so as not to disturb the health of the creek.