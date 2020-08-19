South Fork Conservancy’s Confluence Bridge gets giant lift In place

One of the largest cranes in North America will soon lift a 175-foot pedestrian bridge into place to connect nature lovers to miles of trails and 25 acres of restored greenspace in one of the most park-deprived areas of the city of Atlanta.
This state-of-the-art, $2.5 million landmark bridge is being constructed by South Fork Conservancy northwest of I-85 between Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. In addition to connecting nearby neighborhoods to trails and parkland, it will also provide linkages to three regional trails -- PATH400 and eventually, the Atlanta BeltLine and Peachtree Creek Greenway.
The 65,500-pound pedestrian bridge, with an equally long ADA accessible ramp, will make the total structure nearly as long as a football field. Its highest point will be just short of 12 feet tall. Constructed out of Corten steel and concrete decking, it will require one of the largest cranes in North America to lift it into place. Most importantly, the bridge is designed so as not to disturb the health of the creek.
The event takes place Thursday, Aug. 20 in the late morning at Armand Park, 2177 Armand Rd NE, Atlanta, A more precise time will be determined based on weather and other factors.
The bridge will span the confluence – the site where the North and South Forks of Peachtree Creek meet. This area has immense historical value and natural beauty. Here, early Atlanta residents were baptized, Native Americans traded, and the long, rich natural history of Georgia’s waterways has flourished.
Following the creation of new trails along other parts of the South Fork, even more high need neighborhoods will be connected to parks. This is more than a simple creek crossing: the bridge will provide an entry point to the iconic waterways that have shaped the city for generations.
South Fork Conservancy is a non-profit organization, who’s mission is to conserve the South Fork of Peachtree Creek from further degradation and future environmental threats; restore the creek’s habitats and waters to health; and connect parks, nature preserves, and other greenspaces along the creek with nature trails to provide easy public access to the natural environment and encourage outdoor recreation and exercise.