Skate the Station at Atlantic Station

Skate the Station continues at Atlantic Station, District Avenue, Atlanta, through Jan. 16.
Including skate rentals, the cost is $16, with timed tickets available only online in advance.
Weather permitting, the schedule for the largest ice-skating rink in metro Atlanta will be updated on the social media channels that can be found at AtlanticStation.com/event/skate-the-station.
Hours of operation are from noon-8 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4-10 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
For peak times and holidays, hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today through Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 4-11 p.m. on New Year’s Day and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 16, also the closing day.
All ticket purchases are final, with no refunds or transfers.
Parking is free for two hours.
To reschedule your timeslot, email support@IceRinkEvents.com.
The Atlantic Station’s curfew notice requires all youths, younger than age 18, to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 3 p.m.
No one under the age of 21 will be permitted on the property after 9 p.m.
All guests may be subject to presenting ID to verify their age.
To book a large group or a private event, email AtlanticStation@IceRinkEvents.com.
