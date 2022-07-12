ajc logo
See Monica Pearson online on July 13

For free online, former WSB-TV anchor Monica Pearson will discuss her "rewirement" after her 2012 retirement from WSB-TV. CONTRIBUTED

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

Former WSB-TV anchor Monica Pearson will speak free from 7:30-9 p.m. July 13 on an online presentation.

Her talk will be presented by the freelance committee of the Society of Professional Journalists Georgia.

Until 2012, Pearson was an anchor and a reporter at WSB-TV for 37 years who calls her retirement “rewirement.”

The event is free and open to all - subject to space availability - and will be recorded for later viewing.

Information: wsbtv.com/author/monica-pearson

Register until July 13 at bit.ly/3noXmF5.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
