See Monica Pearson online on July 13

Former WSB-TV anchor Monica Pearson will speak free from 7:30-9 p.m. July 13 on an online presentation.
Her talk will be presented by the freelance committee of the Society of Professional Journalists Georgia.
Until 2012, Pearson was an anchor and a reporter at WSB-TV for 37 years who calls her retirement “rewirement.”
The event is free and open to all - subject to space availability - and will be recorded for later viewing.
Information: wsbtv.com/author/monica-pearson
Register until July 13 at bit.ly/3noXmF5.
