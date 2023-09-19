BreakingNews
Second Helpings Atlanta’s Feed Atlanta is Sept. 21

Credit: Second Helpings Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
22 minutes ago
X

Feed Atlanta will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Second Helpings Atlanta’s headquarters, 970 Jefferson St. NW, Atlanta.

This month is recognized as Hunger Action Month.

Feed Atlanta is designed to bring awareness to food rescue and redistribution.

Food, drinks and live music from Gritz & Jelly Butter band will be offered - all included in the $45 ticket price for general admission.

Buy tickets for Feed Atlanta at SecondHelpingsAtlanta.org/FEEDATLANTA.

More information can be found at facebook.com/SecondHelpingsATL.

Carolyn Cunningham
