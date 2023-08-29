Exclusive
AJC poll: Trump leads Republicans in Georgia despite Fulton County charges

Registration is open for Fulton’s Citizens University

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
21 minutes ago
Fulton County residents may register for Fulton County’s Citizens University (FCCU) course.

Classes begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 with the orientation class for the 10-week course.

While meeting locations will vary depending on the topic for that week, most classes will meet at the Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta.

The registration fee is $45 to help pay for course materials, a graduation ceremony, a diploma and a class shirt.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time the county has offered FCCU since 2019.

Participants will learn how tax dollars are spent, meet with officials from Fulton County departments and participate in interactive exercises.

The size of the class is limited to 30 citizens to ensure one-on-one experiences.

Student applicants also can apply, but they must be enrolled in high school and complete six classes to graduate from the FCCU program.

Fees will be waived for students who have a parent registered in the class.

To learn more or to register, visit tinyurl.com/56s3j8av.

Carolyn Cunningham
