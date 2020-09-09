Public input sought for South Broad Street improvements

Atlanta City Councilmember Cleta Winslow (District 4), the City of Atlanta, Newport US RE, and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District are working together to enhance the public space on South Broad Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street and want public input, according to a press release.
This initiative will use public funds collected through Renew Atlanta/TSPLOST programs dedicated to transportation infrastructure improvements.
Organizers want to hear from residents about their experience on South Broad to help identify projects that will build, repair, or improve transportation infrastructure.
In other words, how can South Broad become a more inviting public space through improvements such as signage, landscaping, sidewalk repairs, and public art?
Submissions are due by Sept. 30.
Access the survey: www.atlantadowntown.com/adid/areas-of-focus/capital-projects/south-broad-street-enhancements
Information about this project: contact Wesley Brown at wbrown@atlantadowntown.com or (404) 658-5983.