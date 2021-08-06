Peachtree Center’s Green Market runs every Thursday through September

Peachtree Center’s Green Market, 225-235 Peachtree Street NE, runs every 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 30, according to a press release.
Featuring fresh produce, handmade goods and delicious fare, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music from local acts like Lilac Wine and more.
This year’s Green Market will feature yard games including Connect 4, cornhole, ladder golf and chess. Don’t forget to join us in The Plaza all season long for pop-up giveaways, starting with King of Pops!
This year’s featured vendors, include:
- Cosmos Farm: A diverse array of seasonal vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, and flowers, all locally and organically grown.
- David’s WOW Garden Super Bee: Honey, bee pollen, pickles, preserves, sauces, mixes, salsa, Chow Chow and more.
- Drogo Coffee and Tea: Locally roasted coffee and loose leaf tea blends.
- Just Good Clean Cookin: Crunchy granola, fresh cookies, snack mix, pound cake and more.
- King of Pops: Made with wholesome ingredients and lots of taste, King of Pops offers flavors like chocolate sea salt to matcha lemonade, banana puddin’ and key lime pie. The first 25 people who show proof of market purchase get a free pop, while supplies last.
- Love.Pralines Co: A Louisiana-style pecan praline company.
- Lumeria Body Care: All-natural soaps, deodorant and moisturizers that contain no parabens and no animal testing.
- Pearson’s Peaches / Georgia Proud Provisions: Georgia strawberries, pecans, peaches, fall apples and winter citrus
- RawDried: Delicious and seasonal homemade dried fruit.
- Sweet Auburn Bread Company: Local, small-batch seasonal ingredient muffins, cookies, brownies, loaf breads, pies, cobblers, cheesecakes, biscuits, yeast breads and cinnamon rolls, jams, preserves, butters, jellies and syrups.
- The Southern New York Eatery: Kale chips and sea moss juice or Icees.
- Tropical Express ATL: A plant boutique offering tropical plants, monsteras, snake plants, ficus and more.
Information: www.peachtreecenter.com
