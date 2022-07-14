BreakingNews
US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months
Our House, CAPN clinics merge to help with homelessness

Our House and CAPN Clinics recently merged to provide better healthcare to Our House clients who are facing homelessness. (Courtesy of Our House)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Our House and CAPN clinics recently combined operations to provide better healthcare to metro Atlanta clients of Our House who are dealing with homelessness.

CAPN clinics are a leading healthcare provider, according to a statement by Tyese Lawyer, president and chief executive officer of Atlanta-based Our House.

The combined organization “will provide a pathway to stability and independence for families experiencing homelessness through access to health care, early childhood education, housing and employment,” Lawyer added.

Based in Atlanta, Our House has a 35-year history of helping families and children in metro Atlanta who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness.

“Our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality, wrap-around services - free of charge, which they have come to expect,” Lawyer said.

Our House will continue to operate from its current offices, and the contact information will remain the same.

For information, go to OurHouseGa.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
