Open house at Moving in the Spirit on Aug. 20

A free open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Moving in the Spirit, 1458 La France St. NE, Atlanta next to MARTA’s Edgewood/Candler Park station.
Stop by anytime for sample dance classes, studio tours, performances, ice cream, face painting, balloons and onsite registration.
The first 100 children to arrive will receive free goodie bags with giveaways.
Moving in the Spirit is “an award-winning creative youth development program that uses the discipline of dance to help children and teens develop the social, emotional and cognitive skills they need to thrive,” according to the website at MovingInTheSpirit.org.
Programs begin the week of Sept. 12, and a sliding scale tuition is available.
The program accepts students ages 3 to 18, beginner to advanced.
Classes are based in modern dance and creative movement, with more opportunities to study ballet, jazz, hip hop and West African dance.
For more information and to register by Aug. 20, visit facebook.com/MovingInTheSpirit or MovingInTheSpirit.org/OpenHouse2022.
About the Author