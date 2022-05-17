ajc logo
Nicholas House reopens tours

Spring interns at Nicholas House helped the nonprofit in a variety of ways to assist families experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy of Nicholas House)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Open Door Tours are back at Nicholas House, beginning May 21.

With breakfast included, this year’s tour dates are 10-11:30 a.m. every third Saturday - except June and December.

Dates are 10-11:30 a.m. May 21, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19, including breakfast.

After each Open Door Tour, volunteer orientation is provided for those interested.

For those interested in a summer or fall internship, email Volunteer and Marketing Coordinator Bria at beverett@nicholashouse.org.

Nicholas House’s mission is “helping homeless families achieve self-sufficiency.”

Since its founding in 1982, Nicholas House has served more than 10,000 homeless family members.

To schedule a tour, visit bit.ly/3sf2rTn.

