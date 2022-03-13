New, free app offered by Fulton Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office have introduced the new FCSO App to the community.
In addition to emergency alerts, this app offers a variety of services - all to provide a convenient public safety resource for residents and visitors of Fulton County, according to a FCSO statement.
Among the many useful features is Submit a Tip, giving users the opportunity to easily and anonymously submit a crime tip to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
However, 9-1-1 should remain everyone’s first choice in the event of an imminent danger, the statement added.
Users also are able to view the inmate roster of the Fulton County Jail, add commissary funds and learn more about visitation and bonding.
The free app may be downloaded by searching for “Fulton County Sheriff’s Office” in your device’s app store.
