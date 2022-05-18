MomoCon returns after two-year hiatus

Following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MomoCon is returning to downtown Atlanta.
More than 40,000 guests are expected to attend the convention at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, on Memorial Day weekend from May 26-29.
Those four days will include costuming/cosplay, comics, gaming and music.
Open to all ages, MomoCon is one of the fastest growing conventions in the nation, attracting fans of American animation, Japanese anime and video/tabletop games.
Guests can meet celebrity voice talent, designers and writers behind their favorite shows, games and comics.
Fees are $85 - plus taxes and fees - for the four days and free for children ages 9 and younger.
COVID-19 protocols, including mask requirements for ages older than 5, can be found at momocon.com/protocols.
For information, visit momocon.com.
