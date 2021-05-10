MARTA seeks public input on design for new railcars

MARTA recently announced it’s replacing the entire train fleet and it wants the public to help with seat design, lighting, handholds, digital maps, bike racks and much more, according to a press release.
With safety a top priority, MARTA is using a platform called Qmarkets to collect community feedback on the new rail cars. Qmarkets is a virtual crowdsourcing platform where everyone can easily vote and comment on preliminary rail car designs.
Respondents have until May 32 to provide feedback at ideas.itsmarta.com/home?qmzn=nkUoZE
MARTA’s next generation of rail cars will build upon new technology and advance safety and security for all customers. The goal is to expand comfort and convenience elements to create a reimagined transit experience.
Each new pair of rail cars will feature an open gangway design with modernized electronic signage and public address system, more comfortable seating plus handholds and stanchions with better functionality, wheelchair locations, charging stations, luggage space and enhanced video surveillance.
The new rail cars will also interface with other investments aimed at enhancing the customer experience such as MARTA’s new integrated operations center, new station audio-visual information upgrade, systemwide elevator and escalator upgrade, restroom modernization program and station rehabilitation program which will refresh MARTA stations.
Gathering input now will help MARTA deliver a rail car the improves the rider experience. Check out the initial rail car mockups at bit.ly/MARTArailcars.