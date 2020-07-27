MARTA invites public to online public transit meeting

Last year, a partnership was forged between MARTA and the City of Atlanta for the largest investment in public transit since MARTA’s inception 40 years ago, including almost $1.3 billion for direct connectivity to and around the Atlanta BeltLine. The program of projects introduces new modes to the MARTA system, with 14 new miles of bus rapid transit (BRT) representing 22% of the expansion miles; 22 miles of arterial rapid transit (ART) representing 34% of the expansion; and 29 new miles of light rail service representing 44% of the new service. With these new modes and a significant expansion of light rail, MARTA is building a balanced, smart transit system to serve current customers and attract new riders in Atlanta and across the region.

The Summerhill Line is the first of the projects.