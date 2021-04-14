MARTA board authorizes contract for Beltline transit study

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Board of Directors took a major step toward bringing transit to the Atlanta BeltLine recently with the authorization of a contract for a comprehensive engineering analysis for light rail around the BeltLine that connects into the current MARTA heavy rail stations, according to a press release.
The six-month study is an important step forward towards requesting federal funding support. It will assess the existing Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. alignment data, validate the full program capability beyond the ABI alignment limits, and provide meaningful transit connections to the existing MARTA system.
The Streetcar East current extension alignment runs from Jackson Avenue to the BeltLine at Irwin Street and up to Ponce City Market. As part of the planning phase for this project, MARTA reviewed ABI’s environmental study documents and discovered several design gaps that warranted further investigation. This study will help MARTA and ABI better understand transit gaps evident in existing alignment, environmental and connectivity concerns, and document recommendations to be used in future planning, public outreach, and design of light rail transit on the BeltLine.
The draft environmental study documents released by ABI were primarily trail-based with some rail considerations which did not address several areas of rail transit concerns. The planning review of the documents revealed transit connectivity gaps to the north between Ansley Mall and Lindbergh Center rail station and to the south between the existing Streetcar and I-20. Additionally, alignment options to MARTA heavy rail stations and alongside existing private railroad tracks have not been adequately addressed and require more evaluation.
The feasibility study will be conducted by VHB/Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. at a cost of $500,000 and take six months to complete. Upon completion of the study, MARTA and ABI will review the findings and determine next steps.