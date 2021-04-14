MARTA board authorizes contract for Beltline transit study

The six-month study is an important step forward towards requesting federal funding support. It will assess the existing Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. alignment data, validate the full program capability beyond the ABI alignment limits, and provide meaningful transit connections to the existing MARTA system.

The Streetcar East current extension alignment runs from Jackson Avenue to the BeltLine at Irwin Street and up to Ponce City Market. As part of the planning phase for this project, MARTA reviewed ABI’s environmental study documents and discovered several design gaps that warranted further investigation. This study will help MARTA and ABI better understand transit gaps evident in existing alignment, environmental and connectivity concerns, and document recommendations to be used in future planning, public outreach, and design of light rail transit on the BeltLine.