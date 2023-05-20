LOVE ATLANTA Week is June 12-17

LOVE ATLANTA Week is set for June 12-17 for volunteers to assist people with a variety of service projects.
Hosted by Passion City Church, the theme is “Rising Together to Serve Our City” based upon Matthew 5:16.
There are 75 partners and 250 projects.
Among the Atlanta-based partners are Atlanta Mission, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, City of Refuge, MUST Ministries, Frontline Response, Friends of Refugees and Lighthouse Family Retreat.
Sign up for projects at connect.passion.team/LoveAtlanta/projects or LoveAtlanta.com.
