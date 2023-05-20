X

LOVE ATLANTA Week is June 12-17

Credit: Passion City Church

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

LOVE ATLANTA Week is set for June 12-17 for volunteers to assist people with a variety of service projects.

Hosted by Passion City Church, the theme is “Rising Together to Serve Our City” based upon Matthew 5:16.

There are 75 partners and 250 projects.

Among the Atlanta-based partners are Atlanta Mission, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, City of Refuge, MUST Ministries, Frontline Response, Friends of Refugees and Lighthouse Family Retreat.

Sign up for projects at connect.passion.team/LoveAtlanta/projects or LoveAtlanta.com.

