Live Thrive in Atlanta hosts recycling through Jan. 22

Live Thrive in Atlanta is hosting a CHaRM Holiday Cleanup Event through Jan. 22.
CHaRM stands for The Center for Hard to Recycle Materials.
The site is 1110 Hill St. SE, Atlanta.
Only drop-off appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Even though this location is an official Bring One for the Chipper collection site, both live and artificial Christmas trees may be brought for recycling - not just live trees.
Also, bring tree lights, old electronics, styrofoam, packing boxes, wrapping paper, gift boxes and more.
Of all the items brought to CHaRM, 96% will be recycled, repurposed or reengineered.
Items brought for reuse will be given to local nonprofits working with children, veterans or other groups in need.
A few items, such as fertilizer and expired medicines, are incinerated in a controlled environment.
Information: 404-600-6386, LiveThrive.org, instagram.com/p/CX_SXksMy4c
