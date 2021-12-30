Hamburger icon
Live Thrive in Atlanta hosts recycling through Jan. 22

A CHaRM Holiday Cleanup Event will continue through Jan. 22 - except on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation)
A CHaRM Holiday Cleanup Event will continue through Jan. 22 - except on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation)

Credit: Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Live Thrive in Atlanta is hosting a CHaRM Holiday Cleanup Event through Jan. 22.

CHaRM stands for The Center for Hard to Recycle Materials.

The site is 1110 Hill St. SE, Atlanta.

Only drop-off appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Even though this location is an official Bring One for the Chipper collection site, both live and artificial Christmas trees may be brought for recycling - not just live trees.

Also, bring tree lights, old electronics, styrofoam, packing boxes, wrapping paper, gift boxes and more.

Of all the items brought to CHaRM, 96% will be recycled, repurposed or reengineered.

Items brought for reuse will be given to local nonprofits working with children, veterans or other groups in need.

A few items, such as fertilizer and expired medicines, are incinerated in a controlled environment.

Information: 404-600-6386, LiveThrive.org, instagram.com/p/CX_SXksMy4c

Carolyn Cunningham
