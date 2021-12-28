January offerings at Fulton County Libraries

Pre-School Storytime. 8-9 a.m. Jan. 5 and continuing Wednesdays. Cascade Branch, 3665 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta. For ages 1 to 5, this event will include songs, rhymes and books.

Free English as a Second Language Classes. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5 and continuing Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Central Library, 1 Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta. Registration is required. To schedule an appointment, call Albenny Price at 404-802-3560 or contact her at aprice@atlanta.k12.ga.us.