January offerings at Fulton County Libraries

In the new year, a variety of classes and events are being offered by the Fulton County Library System.
Pre-School Storytime. 8-9 a.m. Jan. 5 and continuing Wednesdays. Cascade Branch, 3665 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta. For ages 1 to 5, this event will include songs, rhymes and books.
Free English as a Second Language Classes. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5 and continuing Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Central Library, 1 Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta. Registration is required. To schedule an appointment, call Albenny Price at 404-802-3560 or contact her at aprice@atlanta.k12.ga.us.
Bundle Up for Storytime. 10-10:45 a.m. Jan. 5. Washington Park Branch, 1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta. From birth to age 5, children can hear stories, sing songs and make crafts. Register with Annette Jenkins at 404-612-0110 or annette.jenkins@FultonCountyGa.gov.
Let’s Get Cooking! Online: 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and every Monday. No registration is needed. Watch on Facebook Live at facebook.com/fulcolibrary
Lego My Library! 1-3 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22, Feb. 12 and 26, March 12 and 26. Central Library, 1 Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta on fourth floor Children’s Area. Children, ages 5 and older, are invited.
Fulton County Mobile Career Center. WorkSource Fulton is on site from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday at a set location. Sites are the Gladys S. Dennard Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City on the first Tuesdays, the Hapeville Branch Library, 525 King Arnold St., Hapeville on the second Tuesdays and the College Park Branch Library, 3647 Main St., College Park on the third Tuesdays. SelectFultonCounty.com/mobilecareercenter
