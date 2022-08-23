Inspiritus offers ‘Disaster Relief’ training on Aug. 25

Inspiritus of Atlanta is hosting an online training session on “Disaster Relief Volunteering” at 6 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. CT Aug. 25.
Leaders and volunteers from Inspiritus’ Disaster Relief teams will share their volunteer experiences, practical advice and how-to’s for you, your family and organization to best determine how to help disaster survivors return to thriving.
Participants may listen or ask questions.
Inspiritus was known previously as Lutheran Services of Georgia and Lutheran Services in Tennessee.
Register at WeInSpirit.org/disastervolunteerinfo.
For more information, visit facebook.com/WeAreInspiritus.
