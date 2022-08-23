BreakingNews
1 person detained following deadly Johns Creek shooting
Inspiritus offers ‘Disaster Relief’ training on Aug. 25

An online training session will be offered by Inspiritus at 6 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. CT Aug. 25 on "Disaster Relief Volunteering." (Courtesy of Inspiritus)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Inspiritus of Atlanta is hosting an online training session on “Disaster Relief Volunteering” at 6 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. CT Aug. 25.

Leaders and volunteers from Inspiritus’ Disaster Relief teams will share their volunteer experiences, practical advice and how-to’s for you, your family and organization to best determine how to help disaster survivors return to thriving.

Participants may listen or ask questions.

Inspiritus was known previously as Lutheran Services of Georgia and Lutheran Services in Tennessee.

Register at WeInSpirit.org/disastervolunteerinfo.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WeAreInspiritus.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
