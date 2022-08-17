Indian American community focuses on hunger relief

This month HungerMitao Atlanta is being observed as the Indian American community commemorates India’s 75th independence this year.
HungerMitao Atlanta raises awareness, improves engagement, channels resources and contributions of the Indian American community towards the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mission of a hunger-free community.
The Indian American Council offers six sponsorship circles.
Founder’s Circle members, consisting of nearly 20 individuals and businesses, have already funded the first 1 million meals for HungerMitao at the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Email HungerMitao@acfb.org to request a pledge form.
Videos: youtu.be/Fnl9JFlDOVU, youtu.be/CvV4brYawrU
For more information, visit acfb.org/hunger-mitao.
