Hunger Walk Run is March 12 in Atlanta

Hunger Walk Run, benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank, will be noon-4 p.m. March 12 at The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta.
The run also will be held virtually on the same day on your own time.
Funds raised will help provide food for the one in nine Georgians who are at risk of missing a meal each day.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes 93 million meals a year throughout 29 Georgia counties to 700 nonprofit partner feeding programs in metro Atlanta.
Register before noon March 10 at acfb.org.
Participants can still register on-site the day of the event starting at noon by visiting the registration tent.
All walk-up registrants must sign a waiver to participate.
More details can be found at bit.ly/3KdKtdN for frequently asked questions or facebook.com/atlfoodbank.
