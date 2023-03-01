X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hunger Walk Run is March 12 in Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

Hunger Walk Run, benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank, will be noon-4 p.m. March 12 at The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta.

The run also will be held virtually on the same day on your own time.

Funds raised will help provide food for the one in nine Georgians who are at risk of missing a meal each day.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes 93 million meals a year throughout 29 Georgia counties to 700 nonprofit partner feeding programs in metro Atlanta.

Register before noon March 10 at acfb.org.

Participants can still register on-site the day of the event starting at noon by visiting the registration tent.

All walk-up registrants must sign a waiver to participate.

More details can be found at bit.ly/3KdKtdN for frequently asked questions or facebook.com/atlfoodbank.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
12h ago
The Latest

MARTA unveils revised Atlanta expansion plan
5h ago
Construction Ready’s CareerEXPO is March 9, 10
Refuge Run 5K is March 18 to fund Transformation Center
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

OPINION: Reclaiming joy in Joyland
12h ago
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
12h ago
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top