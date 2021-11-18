ajc logo
Housing measure considered in Atlanta

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
43 minutes ago

A measure that would provide additional funding for the preservation of affordable housing in Atlanta received the first of two required adoptions by the City Council at its Nov. 15 meeting. The council passed an ordinance that would amend the city charter and allocate two percent of the general fund for building and preserving affordable housing in the city. The move would ultimately create the “Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund,” a reference to the “Beloved Community” espoused by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. more than a half-century ago. Since it is a charter amendment, the ordinance requires two adoptions.

