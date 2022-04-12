Hosea Helps hosts Easter Blessings Celebration on April 17

In its 52nd year of service, Hosea Helps will continue its annual community giveaway with the Hosea Helps Easter Blessings Drive-Through event on Easter Sunday, April 17.
While supplies last, hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hosea Helps location, 2545 Forrest Hills Drive, Atlanta.
This event will be the third of its kind for the organization in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ that is observed each Easter.
“Inflation - and gas, food and oil prices hitting 40-year highs - make support of Hosea’s huge festivals of services more important than ever. We have seen people decide not to hurt themselves because they were touched, served and loved at one of Hosea’s Holiday Festival of Services. Perhaps more than any other, this is the reason to give, to volunteer and to support in any way possible,” Elizabeth Omilami said in a statement.
Omilami is the founding CEO of Hosea Helps (formerly Hosea Feeds the Hungry) for the past 20 years and daughter of the late Rev. Hosea L. Williams, a renowned civil rights leader.
“Giveaway blessings” will include communion, free food, free MARTA cards, fresh produce, free Easter baskets and PPE supplies.
Parents may drive through to receive Easter baskets for their children.
Volunteers are needed to help distribute supplies during the drive-through event.
Registration to volunteer is open by visiting Volunteers – Hosea Helps at 4hosea.org, where more information can be found about this event or on social media @4Hosea.
Financial donations are needed as well as gift cards for teenagers in need.
Donations may be given on 4hosea.org or at “$hoseahelps” in Hosea Helps’ Cash App.
This year’s sponsors include Butler Street CME Church, CVS/Aetna and Fulton County government.
About the Author