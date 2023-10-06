HerBloom Foundation fundraiser is Oct. 14

BreakingNews
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
20 minutes ago
A fundraiser for HerBloom Foundation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta “under the John Lewis Freedom Bridge.”

HerBloom Foundation (HBF) is a nonprofit organization “that focuses on underrepresented women minority entrepreneurs to help push start their businesses from the ground up,” said HerBloom’s founder Enjoli Lauderdale.

“HBF is here to offer programs like mentorship, accelerated programs, resources and tools to help them advance on their entrepreneurial journey and host annual pitch competitions for them to enter to receive funding for their business,” Lauderdale added.

A part of HerBloom Foundation, the Aye Yo Sis! podcast can be heard on all platforms at ayeyosis.com/m-e-d-i-a.

For more information, visit ayeyosis.com/about-4 or email hello.ayeyosis@gmail.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
