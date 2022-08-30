‘He is irreplaceable’: Atlanta police department mourns four-legged officer

A 16-year veteran of the mounted patrol unit died following an emergency surgery, the Atlanta Police Department said this week.
Hercules, a Percheron cross Thoroughbred, had been with the department since he was 2 years old, the department said. After being saddle broken at Angola State Prison in Louisiana, Hercules later traveled to Atlanta to begin his career.
“Due to his size and shiny white coat, he stood out from the rest and was always a crowd favorite,” APD said in a social media post.
Hercules, the second-largest horse in the barn, died Friday after being rushed to Athens for emergency surgery.
“Hercules knew his job and patrolled the streets with all the grace a horse that size could muster,” the department said. “A big horse with a bigger personality. He is irreplaceable and will be missed.”
In 1989, Atlanta’s mounted patrol unit moved from Piedmont Park to its current home in Grant Park. But horses have played a key role since the early days of law enforcement, long before patrol cars existed.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
APD horses continue to train after joining the unit and being paired with a human officer, Lt. Greg Lyon, the unit’s commander, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a 2020 interview. Then, the horses are ready for patrol.
The mounted patrol unit helps bridge the gap between communities skeptical of law enforcement, the officers say.
“You might not like police officers, but you like horses,” Lyon said. “It’s hard to find people who don’t like both.”
About the Author