Georgia Power helps bring electric vehicle charging to Atlanta Technical College

Georgia Power has launched a 100% renewable, off-grid electric vehicle charging station available for use by students, staff and the general public at Atlanta Technical College at 1560 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.
The EV ARC (Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger) is solar powered and can be used 24/7, in any kind of weather condition – even if there is a power outage in the area. The charger can charge up to two EVs at once and tracks the sun’s patterns, generating and storing its own electricity.
Georgia Power is proud to partner with Atlanta Technical College to bring electric vehicle charging to the west side of the city. Charging sessions require ChargePoint authorization, which is available at www.georgiapower.chargepoint.com
Georgia Power has installed more than 50 EV chargers in several cities including Atlanta, Rome, Columbus, Lavonia, Kingsland, Tifton, Forest Park and Milledgeville. The company is committed to growing the electric vehicle market and is dedicated to providing customers with the resources they need to learn more about the benefits and potential savings of driving electric. Learn more at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EV.