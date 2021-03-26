Georgia Power helps bring electric vehicle charging to Atlanta Technical College

The EV ARC (Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger) is solar powered and can be used 24/7, in any kind of weather condition – even if there is a power outage in the area. The charger can charge up to two EVs at once and tracks the sun’s patterns, generating and storing its own electricity.

Georgia Power is proud to partner with Atlanta Technical College to bring electric vehicle charging to the west side of the city. Charging sessions require ChargePoint authorization, which is available at www.georgiapower.chargepoint.com