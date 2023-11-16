Georgia Festival of Trees begins Nov. 18

Georgia Festival of Trees is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18-21 and 24-26 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building A, Exhibit Hall A3, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Kicking off the festival will be the First Night Celebration from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17 at the same location, with tickets for $100 each at gafestivaloftrees.org/firstnight.

For the festival, tickets are $21.79 for children (with an all-inclusive wristband) and adults, $16.04 for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors ages 62 and up and free for children ages 2 and younger.