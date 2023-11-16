Georgia Festival of Trees begins Nov. 18

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Georgia Festival of Trees is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18-21 and 24-26 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building A, Exhibit Hall A3, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Kicking off the festival will be the First Night Celebration from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17 at the same location, with tickets for $100 each at gafestivaloftrees.org/firstnight.

For the festival, tickets are $21.79 for children (with an all-inclusive wristband) and adults, $16.04 for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors ages 62 and up and free for children ages 2 and younger.

Promo code FLASH saves 50% on each ticket, and seniors are free on Nov. 21.

Attractions will include Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for in-person and online auction, live music and entertainment, a gingerbread contest, a Christmas Brick Challenge, children’s activities and games, boutique gift shops and food carts.

Known as Georgia’s largest holiday event, the festival directs all proceeds from the event and tree sales to two local nonprofit organizations working to support survivors of human trafficking and end human trafficking: Street Grace (streetgrace.org) and Atlanta Redemption Ink (arionline.org).

For a schedule of events, to purchase tickets or to sign up to volunteer, visit gafestivaloftrees.org.

