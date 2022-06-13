ajc logo
X

Fulton hosts free playwriting course

Offered online, the free "Introduction to Playwriting" course will last six weeks, beginning June 14. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Combined ShapeCaption
Offered online, the free "Introduction to Playwriting" course will last six weeks, beginning June 14. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

A free “Introduction to Playwriting” course begins June 14 by the Fulton County Arts & Culture West End Performing Arts Center and Essential Theatre.

For six weeks, classes last 90 minutes and meet weekly at 2 p.m. Tuesdays online.

Participants will learn about the elements of playwriting by studying examples, hearing from professional playwrights from within their own community and sharing writing exercises of their own.

To make this course free, support comes from the Fulton County Arts Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Register at bit.ly/3GRxM4w.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t. 12h ago
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
9h ago
Yeah Burger closes in West Midtown after 12 years
5h ago
Experience key in Braves catcher William Contreras’ improvement behind plate
53m ago
Experience key in Braves catcher William Contreras’ improvement behind plate
53m ago
GBI: Georgia officer illegally searched database for information about exes
2h ago
The Latest
Late-night storms bring trees down on homes in Atlanta, DeKalb County
‘Listen to Your Eyes’ with Olympic athlete
LOVE ATLANTA Week is June 13-18
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top