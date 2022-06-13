Fulton hosts free playwriting course

A free “Introduction to Playwriting” course begins June 14 by the Fulton County Arts & Culture West End Performing Arts Center and Essential Theatre.
For six weeks, classes last 90 minutes and meet weekly at 2 p.m. Tuesdays online.
Participants will learn about the elements of playwriting by studying examples, hearing from professional playwrights from within their own community and sharing writing exercises of their own.
To make this course free, support comes from the Fulton County Arts Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.
Register at bit.ly/3GRxM4w.
