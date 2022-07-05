Fulton DUI Treatment Court observing 15th anniversary

The Fulton County DUI Treatment Court is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
Since 2007, the program has been a part of a dual partnership between the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities and the Fulton County State Court.
The DUI Treatment Court Program is a post-conviction treatment program for those who have multiple violations of driving while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.
The program is designed to provide a better quality of life by promoting sober living and healthier lifestyles for repeat offenders.
For more information about ongoing programs and Fulton County Treatment Court services, visit FultonState.org/dui-court.
