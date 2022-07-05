ajc logo
X

Fulton DUI Treatment Court observing 15th anniversary

For 15 years now, the Fulton County DUI Treatment Court has been helping repeat offenders develop sober, healthier lifestyles. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Combined ShapeCaption
For 15 years now, the Fulton County DUI Treatment Court has been helping repeat offenders develop sober, healthier lifestyles. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Fulton County DUI Treatment Court is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Since 2007, the program has been a part of a dual partnership between the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities and the Fulton County State Court.

The DUI Treatment Court Program is a post-conviction treatment program for those who have multiple violations of driving while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.

The program is designed to provide a better quality of life by promoting sober living and healthier lifestyles for repeat offenders.

For more information about ongoing programs and Fulton County Treatment Court services, visit FultonState.org/dui-court.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers 4h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
7h ago
Hawks look to continue defensive upgrades with recent coaching moves
1h ago
Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche
1h ago
Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche
1h ago
Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE at time of death
3h ago
The Latest
See free movies at Atlantic Station
4h ago
Community Farmers Markets hiring food educators
10h ago
MARTA committee approves plans for Atlanta transit line
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top