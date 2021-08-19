Fulton County awards grants for artists, organizations, public entities

Newly appointed Director of Arts and Culture David Manuel said, “with the support of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, The Arts Council and the CFS Staff; we are pleased to be a leader in public funding for the arts in the State of Georgia. Our Fulton County residents are exposed and participate in many arts offerings that provide a better quality of life for all.”

CFS applicants are reviewed and awarded using the following competitive evaluation criteria, artistic merit, service to the community and field, organizational effectiveness, and accessibility. A five-tier evaluation process includes staff review, peer panel advisory professionals representing all artistic categories, allocations budget committee, Arts Council, and final approval by the Board of Commissioners. During this cycle, the organizations awarded funding are projected to serve more than four million people in Fulton County.