ajc logo
X

Fulton County Animal Services seeks employees

Employees are needed for Fulton County Animal Services. Apply at FultonAnimalServices.com/employment. (Courtesy of Fulton County)
Caption
Employees are needed for Fulton County Animal Services. Apply at FultonAnimalServices.com/employment. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Credit: Fulton County

Credit: Fulton County

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Fulton County Animal Services is accepting applications for a variety of positions.

If you are looking to turn your love of animals into a career in animal welfare in the new year, then visit FultonAnimalServices.com/employment.

Fulton County Animal Services is an open-admission county animal shelter.

The shelter and field services operations are managed by LifeLine Animal Project, an Atlanta nonprofit.

Since 2013, LifeLine Animal Project has managed Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services, with a no-kill goal.

Thousands of lives have been saved, and adoptions have been increased by 300%.

More than 16,000 homeless animals enter their shelters each year.

“Our goal is to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable pets,” according to a LifeLine Animal Project statement.

“We take a holistic approach to improving the standard of care for animals in Atlanta through our management of the county shelters, adoption programs, spay-and-neuter clinics and community outreach efforts,” the statement added.

One low-cost service for Fulton County residents is public rabies vaccinations for $30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on a walk-in basis at Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Information: FultonAnimalServices.com, facebook.com/FultonCountyAnimalServices, LifeLineAnimal.org/infographic

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
YMCA and Empty Stocking Fund partner to provide disadvantaged youth with gifts
Atlanta accepting nominations for employee spotlight awards program
Man injured after walking into path of MARTA bus in Midtown, officials say
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top