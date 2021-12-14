Fulton County Animal Services seeks employees

Thousands of lives have been saved, and adoptions have been increased by 300%.

More than 16,000 homeless animals enter their shelters each year.

“Our goal is to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable pets,” according to a LifeLine Animal Project statement.

“We take a holistic approach to improving the standard of care for animals in Atlanta through our management of the county shelters, adoption programs, spay-and-neuter clinics and community outreach efforts,” the statement added.

One low-cost service for Fulton County residents is public rabies vaccinations for $30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on a walk-in basis at Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Information: FultonAnimalServices.com, facebook.com/FultonCountyAnimalServices, LifeLineAnimal.org/infographic