Fulton County Animal Services seeks employees

Fulton County Animal Services is accepting applications for a variety of positions.
If you are looking to turn your love of animals into a career in animal welfare in the new year, then visit FultonAnimalServices.com/employment.
Fulton County Animal Services is an open-admission county animal shelter.
The shelter and field services operations are managed by LifeLine Animal Project, an Atlanta nonprofit.
Since 2013, LifeLine Animal Project has managed Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services, with a no-kill goal.
Thousands of lives have been saved, and adoptions have been increased by 300%.
More than 16,000 homeless animals enter their shelters each year.
“Our goal is to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable pets,” according to a LifeLine Animal Project statement.
“We take a holistic approach to improving the standard of care for animals in Atlanta through our management of the county shelters, adoption programs, spay-and-neuter clinics and community outreach efforts,” the statement added.
One low-cost service for Fulton County residents is public rabies vaccinations for $30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on a walk-in basis at Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta.
Information: FultonAnimalServices.com, facebook.com/FultonCountyAnimalServices, LifeLineAnimal.org/infographic
