Fresh MARTA Markets open weekly through early December

At various MARTA rail stations, Fresh MARTA Markets are open every week through early December to buy local produce and other products. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
55 minutes ago

The Fresh MARTA Market is open 3-7 p.m. weekly at various MARTA rail stations.

They include:

  • Tuesdays through Dec. 6 at the West End Station, 680 Lee St. SW, Atlanta.
  • Wednesdays through Dec. 7 at the Bankhead Station, 1335 Donald Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta and the H.E. Holmes Station, 70 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta.
  • Thursdays through Dec. 8 at the College Park Station, 3800 Main St., Atlanta.
  • Fridays through Dec. 9 at the Doraville Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville and the Five Points Station, 30 Alabama St. SW, Atlanta.

At the Fresh MARTA Markets, SNAP/EBT dollars are doubled so that $10 EBT is worth $20 and $20 EBT is worth $40 at the market. Remember to bring your EBT card.

The markets also accept credit and debit cards and cash.

Since 2015, the Fresh MARTA Market developed from a single station tent-and-table set-up to recognizable, semi-fixed produce stands that offer 15 to 18 unique produce items at each market location weekly, as well as locally produced foods like peanut butter, baked goods, juice and prepared salads.

This food access solution is managed by a partnership between Community Farmers Markets and MARTA and supported by Open Hand Atlanta, Wholesome Wave Georgia, Urban Recipe and Foodwell Alliance.

Volunteers are needed by signing up at HandsOnAtlanta.org/volunteer.

Visit cfmatl.org/marta.

Carolyn Cunningham
