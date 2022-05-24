Fox plans Summer Film Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival at the Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
Films include:
- “The Godfather” (rated R) - 50th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. June 17
- Looney Tunes cartoons (rated G) at 10 a.m. June 18
- “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (rated PG-13) at 7:30 p.m. June 18
- “Casablanca” (rated PG) - 80th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. June 24
- Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” (rated PG) at 2 p.m. June 25
- “Saturday Night Fever” (rated R) - 45th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. June 25
Advanced tickets for general admission are $10 but $15 starting June 17.
Before and after select film showings, Fox Theatre offers Movie Tours about the history of movie palaces and William Fox’s innovations.
View those times and dates at bit.ly/3FMHMvB.
Tours will be $25 for adults, with discount pricing for senior citizens and children.
Everyone must have a ticket to attend the tour, which has many stairs and several places that are not accessible to those with handicaps.
For tour tickets, contact 404-881-2052 or email tours@FoxTheatre.org.
Regarding movie tickets, call the Fox Theatre at 855-285-8499 or visit bit.ly/37L4JCJ.
