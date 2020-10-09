Film crew will be in Sweet Auburn area Sunday

There will be production crews filming in the Sweet Auburn area this weekend, according to a press release.
The public is being informed to improve the understanding the impact that filming can have on a neighborhood be assured that the crew will work hard to minimize their presence by demonstrating extreme care and consideration as guests of Sweet Auburn.
The crew is scheduled to be on site noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at 250 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta.
The crew will be comprised of:
- A small 10-15 person crew will film one scene outdoors.
- There is no lighting department or equipment.
- Only personal cars will be present.
- There will be no large trucks.
- There will be no street, lane, or sidewalk closures.
- All filming will take place near the Oddfellows Atrium on Auburn and there will be no amplified sound or special effects.
- All driveways and entrances remain accessible.
The film industry in Georgia created $9.5 billion in revenue last year. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down most production in mid spring. Although many smaller projects are picking up, state officials as well as entertainment industry analysts fear the state will see a mere fraction of that financial impact in 2020.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, they say it’s making restarting production more difficult.