Emory hosts concerts with COVID rules for ‘all ages’

Tickets are $10 for Emory students or $45 for Kittel & Co. and free for Emory Jazz Combos.

As for the COVID-19 rules, photo IDs are not required for children if they are attending the events with a parent or a guardian.

Otherwise, all patrons must be vaccinated fully -14 days after the final dose in a series - or show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

At-home tests do not qualify.

Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear facial masks indoors.

For more information on COVID-19 protocols and tickets, call the Box Office at 404-727-5050 from noon-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, email boxoffice@emory.edu or visit bit.ly/35PTJ5s.