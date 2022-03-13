Emory hosts concerts with COVID rules for ‘all ages’

Emory University will host two more indoor concerts in March but with COVID-19 protocols still in place for adults and children “of all ages,” according to an Emory statement.
Guest artists will be Kittel & Co. - as a part of the Candler Concert Series - at 8 p.m. March 18 and Emory Jazz Combos at 8 p.m. March 29.
Both groups will perform at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall, Emory University, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta.
Jeremy Kittel is a Grammy-nominated violinist and composer.
Kittel & Co. is making its Schwartz Center debut, with a program ranging from Bach to bluegrass.
Tickets are $10 for Emory students or $45 for Kittel & Co. and free for Emory Jazz Combos.
As for the COVID-19 rules, photo IDs are not required for children if they are attending the events with a parent or a guardian.
Otherwise, all patrons must be vaccinated fully -14 days after the final dose in a series - or show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
At-home tests do not qualify.
Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear facial masks indoors.
For more information on COVID-19 protocols and tickets, call the Box Office at 404-727-5050 from noon-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, email boxoffice@emory.edu or visit bit.ly/35PTJ5s.
