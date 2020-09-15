Ebenezer Baptist offers COVID-19 testing, asthma, COPD screenings

Free COVID-19 testing, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) screenings will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 19, at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta, according to a press release.
“Ebenezer is committed to helping the community fight against ailments that strike hardest against people of color, and in disenfranchised areas,” said The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Regular COVID testing is an important tool to fighting the virus.”
Ebenezer is partnering with Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nonprofit patient outreach, education, advocacy and research organization to provide the free services.
Saturday’s screenings are part of the organizations ‘Not One More Life Trusted Messengers Program’ and is made possible through a new public-private partnership with global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi US.
“Covid-19, asthma and COPD are life-changing medical conditions that can lead to poor health outcomes. We are excited to offer these free screenings to those in the Atlanta area,” said Tonya Winders, President and CEO of Allergy & Asthmas Network. “We are working, along with our partners, to reduce barriers to care for at-risk patients and communities of color,” she added.
The entire metro-Atlanta community is invited to Saturday’s screenings. Participants will receive results of their COVID-19 and respiratory health screenings the same day. In addition, healthcare professionals will be available to discuss results, provide resource referrals and offer patient education. People who test positive for COVID-19 or who have underlying respiratory conditions will be invited to participate in a telehealth program in the months following the screenings.
Free flu vaccinations, face masks, school supplies for children and food vouchers will also be available.
Information: 800-878-4403 or info@allergyasthmanetwork.org.