Ebenezer Baptist offers COVID-19 testing, asthma, COPD screenings

“Ebenezer is committed to helping the community fight against ailments that strike hardest against people of color, and in disenfranchised areas,” said The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Regular COVID testing is an important tool to fighting the virus.”

Ebenezer is partnering with Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nonprofit patient outreach, education, advocacy and research organization to provide the free services.