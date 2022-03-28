East Atlanta Village Farmers Market reopens March 31

The weekly market chef will be Chef Taylor Mead, providing free samples.

An on-site edible learning garden offers garden education and children’s activities.

Eligible shoppers are reminded to bring their SNAP/EBT cards to double their dollars.

Learn more at the info booth.

All new SNAP shoppers will receive a free tote from Community Farmers Markets full of goodies.

To volunteer, contact Kriner@cfmatl.org.