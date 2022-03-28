East Atlanta Village Farmers Market reopens March 31

Beginning March 31 through Nov. 17, East Atlanta Village (EAV) Farmers Market will reopen from 4-8 p.m. every Thursday at 572 Stokeswood Ave., Atlanta.
The market will be open rain or shine.
Free parking will be provided along Stokeswood Avenue, but driveways should not be blocked.
Masks still are required.
See a full list of new and returning vendors, upcoming events and a list of produce to expect during the first week at cfmatl.org/eav.
The weekly market chef will be Chef Taylor Mead, providing free samples.
An on-site edible learning garden offers garden education and children’s activities.
Eligible shoppers are reminded to bring their SNAP/EBT cards to double their dollars.
Learn more at the info booth.
All new SNAP shoppers will receive a free tote from Community Farmers Markets full of goodies.
To volunteer, contact Kriner@cfmatl.org.
