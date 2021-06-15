Drew Charter students among 13 teams presenting inventions for real-world problems

“As a police officer approaches the vehicle, a recorded warning that the interaction is being recorded and will be available to the public is played,” said team representative Alexandria Girault. “At the same time the driver of the vehicle can begin recording a video that will ultimately be uploaded to a public domain. All police interactions that are recorded will be temporarily stored in a private database and will eventually be published to a public site. Through the crowdsourcing of videos collected by our device, we will increase transparency in police interactions with the community while creating a library of police work that is attached to each police officer.”

The team will be honored June 15 to 17 at the 15th annual EurekaFest, a virtual celebration presented by the Lemelson-MIT Program that empowers student inventors, honors role models, and encourages creativity and problem solving. In addition to presentations from the 13 teams, collegiate recipients who won the 2021 Lemelson-MIT Student Prize will also showcase their inventions.