Downtown Atlanta site of spring running/walking challenge

I’m not a runner. Can I walk instead?

Absolutely! Routes can be completed at any pace. From a stroll to a sprint, it’s entirely up to you.

Can I complete a route more than once?

For sure! But a route can only count for one entry no matter how many times you complete it.

Can I combine routes?

If you do multiple routes in the same day or on the same run, please log each route as a separate activity.

Can I include the route as part of a longer run?

Yes, but see above. You can only complete one route per logged Strava activity.

