Downtown Atlanta site of spring running/walking challenge

All Atlanta runners are invited to put some spring in their step. Downtown Connects, a transportation program of Central Atlanta Progress/Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, will host the Spring Sweat Challenge April 19-30, according to a press release. The challenge encourages runners to get out and enjoy the spring weather while exploring the many routes connecting Downtown to nearby neighborhoods.
To participate:
- Download the Strava app at www.strava.com/mobile
- Join the Downtown Atlanta Runners Club at www.strava.com/clubs/downtown-atlanta-runners-892553
- Check out the six route options (routes will be posted closer to the challenge start date)
- Make sure your Activity permissions are set to “everyone”
- Complete at least one of the six routes and log it as an activity in Strava
- Earn a prize entry for each route you complete (limited to one entry per route, six entries total)
- Earn a one-time bonus entry if you upload a photo of something new or interesting you discovered on your run
All winners will be randomly selected. The more entries, the greater the chance of winning. More details about prizes coming soon.
Frequently Asked Questions
I’m not a runner. Can I walk instead?
Absolutely! Routes can be completed at any pace. From a stroll to a sprint, it’s entirely up to you.
Can I complete a route more than once?
For sure! But a route can only count for one entry no matter how many times you complete it.
Can I combine routes?
If you do multiple routes in the same day or on the same run, please log each route as a separate activity.
Can I include the route as part of a longer run?
Yes, but see above. You can only complete one route per logged Strava activity.
Information: Connects@AtlantaDowntown.com.