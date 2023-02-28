Construction Ready’s CareerEXPO is March 9, 10

Times and days are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Hall A, Atlanta.

The Southeast’s largest career exploration event is designed for students from elementary through college to meet with more than 300 employers, representing a variety of skilled trades, and dozens of colleges and universities, representing numerous career clusters.