Construction Ready’s CareerEXPO is March 9, 10

The Construction Ready annual CareerEXPO is for students interested in skilled trades and employers wanting to interview career-ready individuals on-site.
Times and days are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Hall A, Atlanta.
The Southeast’s largest career exploration event is designed for students from elementary through college to meet with more than 300 employers, representing a variety of skilled trades, and dozens of colleges and universities, representing numerous career clusters.
Construction Ready was established by construction employers to meet the needs of the workforce.
There is a high need for skilled workers across Georgia as more workers are retiring than are entering the workforce, according to a Construction Ready statement, so closing this “skills gap” and educating more people about careers in the skilled professions is Construction Ready’s primary goal.
All interested in learning about career pathways in Georgia are welcome.
Registration is $25 each (including a hard hat, safety glasses and a lunch of sandwich/chips/drink) or $10 (without lunch).
Register at ConstructionReady.org/career-expo.
Find out more details by emailing Tina Robison at tina.robison@cefga.org.
About the Author