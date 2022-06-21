ajc logo
Concrete Jungle needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help Atlanta-based Concrete Jungle in many ways with its orchard and farm. Once again, a group of volunteers is headed to south Georgia on June 25 to harvest corn for those in need. (Courtesy of Concrete Jungle)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Concrete Jungle is seeking volunteers to pick fruit from its orchard on June 25, corn in south Georgia on June 25 and produce from its farm in Atlanta on July 2 and every Saturday.

Based in Atlanta, this nonprofit organization “transforms overlooked and underutilized fruit trees and land into a healthy food source for communities in need,” according to the organization’s website.

With one in eight Georgians lacking access to fresh, healthy produce, Concrete Jungle provides millions of servings of fruits and vegetables to families in need with the help of its more than 2,000 volunteers and dozens of community partners.

To register, visit concrete-jungle.org/volunteer.

Carolyn Cunningham
