Community Farmers Markets hiring food educators

Community Farmers Markets are hiring part-time food educators at $15 to $20 per hour. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)

Community Farmers Markets are hiring part-time food educators at $15 to $20 per hour.

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Applications are available for people who would like to be food educators for Atlanta-based Community Farmers Markets.

Those chosen will lead chef demos at weekly farmers markets in DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Also, they will lead hands-on cooking classes and taste tests throughout the market communities such as at schools, neighborhood gatherings or senior centers.

Community Farmers Markets hold weekly markets in Decatur, Oakhurst, East Atlanta, Grant Park, Virginia Highland, Poncey-Highland and surrounding areas.

Applicants should be educators, chefs or experienced home cooks who are passionate about locally grown seasonal food and interested in leading chef demos, according to a Community Farmers Market statement.

Compensation for these part-time jobs is $15 to $20 per hour.

There is no deadline for applications.

About applications and information, contact bit.ly/39DjU1w.

For more information, contact jenna@cfmatl.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
