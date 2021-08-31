City of Atlanta launches film production training program

Production Assistants are the backbone of every production, and the position is a fundamental step towards building a career in the film industry. The program will ensure that all Atlantans have access and opportunity to build a meaningful career in one of Atlanta’s biggest industries. Atlanta is home to approximately 100 productions each year including major blockbusters and series such as Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man Homecoming, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead. These productions account for 92,000 jobs across the State of Georgia, the vast majority of which are concentrated in Fulton County.

Through four weeks of training, the Set South PA Program, with curriculum and instruction from The Georgia Film Academy, will deliver set etiquette, standard practices, mock set experiences and much more. The program is tuition-free to participants, and no previous production experience is required. Upon completion, AMOFE and The GFA will support students as they seek employment by providing alumni resources, mentorship and job placement. Productions that receive permits from the City of Atlanta will be encouraged to hire Set South graduates on their production.