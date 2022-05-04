Christian City to honor Community Champions in Atlanta on May 5

Christian City will host its annual Community Champion Awards at 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.
Honorees will include Egbert Perry in the individual category, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) in the nonprofit category and Norfolk Southern Corporation in the corporate category.
- Perry, chairman and CEO of The Integral Group, is recognized for his lifelong commitment to service.
- For more than 100 years, CHOA is recognized for dedication to caring for infants, children, teens and young adults up to ages 21 throughout Georgia and beyond.
- With headquarters relocated to Atlanta in 2021, Norfolk Southern is recognized for its commitment to enhance the quality of life for the communities it serves through strategic investment in educational, cultural, environmental and human service organizations.
The emcee will be Monica Pearson, TV and radio broadcaster.
Tickets for the dinner and program are $500 per couple, $300 per patron and $175 per young professional under age 35.
Based at 7345 Red Oak Road, Union City off I-85 nine miles south of the Atlanta airport, Christian City provides life-changing hope for children and families in crisis through the love of Jesus Christ.
The 500-acre community also is home to nearly 1,000 senior adults.
Tickets: bit.ly/3xSU7fP
About the Author