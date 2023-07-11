Capitol City Opera Company presents musical comedy on July 21-22

The 30th annual “On the Light Side: Summer at the Savoy” about the musical duo Gilbert and Sullivan will be presented at 8 p.m. July 21 and 22 by the Capitol City Opera Company.

Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta will be the site of the fundraiser for the local community opera company with mainstage productions at Oglethorpe University, monthly performances at Petite Violette, private performances in patrons’ homes and an opera outreach program for children.

“The Pirates of Penzance,” “The Gondoliers,” “H.M.S. Pinafore,” “The Grand Duke” and more will be among those performed.

Participants are requested to bring their picnic and beverages to enjoy during the performance and to decorate their table to match the theme for the chance to win a prize.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the silent auction.

Tickets may be bought individually at $45 plus $9.31 in fees or for a table of eight at $350 plus $58.72 in fees.

Find tickets at eventbrite.com/e/on-the-light-side-summer-at-the-savoy-tickets-649091719807.

For more details, email info@ccityopera.org.